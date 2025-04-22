Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the official launch of Razer PC Remote Play, the ultimate platform for streaming PC games directly to mobile devices. Razer PC Remote Play unlocks the full potential of your gaming rig by streaming your favorite PC game titles to your phone, tablet, or Windows handheld with unmatched visual clarity and responsiveness. By leveraging the full frame rate and resolution of your mobile device gamers will experience pristine visuals without black bars.

Introduced at CES 2025, the beta version of Razer PC Remote Play received great fanfare amongst users. The official launch brings a redesigned interface on Razer Cortex PC, along with added support to all controllers compatible with iOS or Android operating systems, support for the AV1 video codec for improved quality and lower latency, and software updates that improves the gaming experience for seamless PC gaming on the go. Gamers can now look forward to ultra-smooth, high-fidelity gameplay on smartphones and tablets — anywhere, anytime.

Key highlights include:

Expansive controller compatibility : Full support for Razer Kishi and all iOS and Android compatible controllers for uncompromised console-class mobile experience with the power of your gaming PC.

All your PC games within Razer Nexus : Browse, configure, and launch PC games directly from your mobile device. Instantly launch your PC games, customize your controls, record and share gameplay, and keep your controller updated- all with one app.

Automatic optimization that takes full advantage of your device’s powerful display : Enjoy incredibly sharp, smooth visuals on your device. Razer PC Remote Play automatically optimizes for the device’s maximum resolution and refresh rate, without locking gameplay to fixed aspect ratios.

Immersive play with Razer Sensa HD Haptics: Experience realistic tactile sensations that sync with in-game actions—from explosive gunfire to rumbling vehicle engines—when pairing Razer Kishi Ultra controllers with Android devices.

Setup on mobile is quick and easy with a few simple steps:

Install Razer Nexus and Razer PC Remote Play on your mobile device.

Enable Remote Play in Razer Cortex on the PC.

Sign in with your Razer ID. Your PC and mobile device will automatically pair.

Connect your Razer Kishi or other iOS or Android compatible controller to play controller-supported games.

Stream your entire PC game library directly to the mobile device.

Razer PC Remote Play currently supports:

Steam, Epic Games, PC Game Pass, and more iOS 18 and Android 14+ Windows 11



AVAILABILITY

Razer PC Remote Play is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit Razer.com.

Source: Press Release