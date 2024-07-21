Endorfy Fera 5 black – black coat with decent performance

Endorfy, or previously known as SilentiumPC, can be considered budget “kings” with their cases and CPU coolers. To avoid any negative connotations with the term budget, the Fortis 5 Dual ranks among the best air coolers. The Fera 5 is not a new product and has been on the market for several months, even years. It is a novelty now because it is being released in an all-black design.

Endorfy Fera 5 Black - Introduction and Specifications

As far as design goes, the Fera 5 Black doesn’t bring anything new; the only change is its color. The number of heat pipes is the same, the fan is the same, and the performance should be the same as well – I personally don’t expect a thin layer of paint to significantly affect the performance…

The Fera 5 has four heat pipes with HDT (heatpipe direct touch) technology, which is increasingly less visible in CPU coolers, mainly seen in budget coolers rather than “premium” ones…

Specification