SK
  1. Home
  2. Endorfy Fera 5 black – black coat with decent performance

Endorfy Fera 5 black – black coat with decent performance

Article chapters

Endorfy, or previously known as SilentiumPC, can be considered budget “kings” with their cases and CPU coolers. To avoid any negative connotations with the term budget, the Fortis 5 Dual ranks among the best air coolers. The Fera 5 is not a new product and has been on the market for several months, even years. It is a novelty now because it is being released in an all-black design.

 


Endorfy Fera 5 Black - Introduction and Specifications

As far as design goes, the Fera 5 Black doesn’t bring anything new; the only change is its color. The number of heat pipes is the same, the fan is the same, and the performance should be the same as well – I personally don’t expect a thin layer of paint to significantly affect the performance…

 

 

The Fera 5 has four heat pipes with HDT (heatpipe direct touch) technology, which is increasingly less visible in CPU coolers, mainly seen in budget coolers rather than “premium” ones…

Specification

Dimensions of heatsink (with fans)

 155x127x77 mm (v x š x h)

Weight (without fan)

 -

Weight (with fans)

 -

Fins material

 aluminium

Heatpipes

 4x

Heatpipe material

 copper

Base

 copper

Fans

1x 120mm

Fan dimension

120x120x25

Fan Speed

200 - 1800RPM +/- 10%

Maximum airflow

-

Maximum fan noise level

-

Max. static preassure

  

-

Fan bearings

 -

Fan connect

 4pin PWM

Maximum TDP

 220W

Compatibility

Intel

LGA 775/1200/1366/1700/

2011/2011-3/2066/115X

AMD

AM4, AM5

AM3(+)/AM2(+)/FM2(+)/FM1

Price

 ±35 EUR
Tags Endorfy Fera Fera 5 Fera 5 black CPU cooler
Add new comment
About text formats
TOPlist