  2. Noctua NH-L12Sx77 - perfect cooler for cases like Terra, Milo 12, RAW S1

Article chapters

Noctua consistently demonstrates that it has a clear plan for its products. This plan doesn't just involve new coolers but also improving existing products that still make sense in the market. One such cooler is the NH-L12, which has been upgraded to the L12Sx77. The upgrade includes an increase in the height of the cooler, improving compatibility with various RAM modules. Noctua has also managed to increase the number of heat pipes in this cooler, thereby enhancing its cooling performance.


Noctua NH-L12Sx77 - Introduction, specifications

The cooler itself is quite small, reaching a height of only 77mm. Even this slight increase (compared to its predecessor, the L12S) of 7mm has contributed to creating a space of 44mm under the cooler, thereby increasing compatibility with tall RAM modules. The packaging is therefore quite compact but includes everything you are accustomed to from Noctua (from thermal paste to a screwdriver...).

 

 

Specification

Dimensions of heatsink (with fans)

 77x128x131 mm (H x W x D)

Weight (without fan)

 -

Weight (with fans)

 520g

Fin material

 aluminum

Heatpipes

 6x

Heatpipe material

 meď

Base

 meď

Fan

1x 120mm

Fan dimensions

120x120x15

Fan speeds

450-1850RPM +/- 10%

Maximum airflow

94,2 m3/h

Noise level

max 23,9 dBA

Maximum static pressure

  

-

Fan bearings

 SSO2

Fan connector

 4pin PWM

Maximum TDP

 -

Compatibility

Intel

LGA 1851/1700/1200/115X

AMD

AM4, AM5

Price

 84,9 EUR

 

