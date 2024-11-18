DeepCool Announces LP Series -- Dot Matrix Screen AIO Liquid Coolers

19th of November 2024, Beijing - DeepCool, a leading manufacturer in PC cooling solutions, is excited to introduce the LP series AIO CPU coolers, the new addition to DeepCool's extensive line-up of chart-topping liquid coolers. The transparent ARGB pump bezel encases a unique dot-matrix screen with some fun and useful features.

Custom Pixelated Display

The dot matrix screen coordinates well with DeepCool's clean pixel ID that spans across all product lines. The screen can be customized with personalized pixel art using the 14 x 14 pixel grid, or simply select one of the many preset graphical options found in DeepCreative.

5th Generation Pump Technology

The LP series coolers incorporate a state-of-the-art 5th generation high-efficiency pump, providing exceptional cooling performance for modern, power-hungry CPUs. The optimized pump design features a 3-phase, 6-slot, 4-pole motor capable of rotating 3400 RPM.

Fine Tuned FD12 ARGB Fans

Outfitted with the FD12 ARGB PWM fans, the LP AIO coolers execute excellent cooling and lighting for the system. The fans are engineered with six Gen 2 LEDs, offering an elevated lighting customization experience, and have been pre-installed on the radiator with an easy-to-manage 8-pin cable.

DeepCreative Control Center

Bring all of the great features of the LP series coolers alive in DeepCreative. Through this comprehensive application, you can view real-time statistics of your system, look up system details, and have full access to compatible devices. It is here that you can choose to have the ARGB halo synced to your motherboard's ARGB controller and add your personal touch to the dot-matrix screen. The many preset screen options can be split into single or dual parameter options.

DeepCreative Control Center Download Link

Availability and Pricing

The LP series is available in 240mm and 360mm radiator options and comes in both black and white versions.

LP240 & LP360 will first arrive in Spain, Romania and Czech from 19th November, and soon be available in other European areas in the coming months.

LP240 WH & LP360 WH will be available in April 2025

MSRP for the LP series is as follows:

LP240: €119.99

LP360: €139.99

Source: Press release