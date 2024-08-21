Discover new Secretlab MAGNUS Pro White Collection

The new slick white desk includes all the features the original black version is known for, such as:

Precise height adjustments. Down to the millimeter.

World’s first fully-integrated power supply column.

Full-length cable management tray.

Magnetic ecosystem with exclusive accessories and add-ons.

2 sizes available.

The new collection also includes:

2 new MAGPAD™ Desk Mat colorways, Ash Gray and Silver Suede

Pure White Single and Dual Monitor Arms

Pure White Cable Management Bundle

Pure White Desk Riser

Equipped with a full-length cable tray that hides all your cables and extension strips, the desk simplifies your workflow and frees you to focus on what really matters. The world’s first integrated power supply column then powers your desk and all your devices with just a single cable — opening up your space for a look that is blissfully minimalist.

2 new MAGPAD™ Desk Mat colorways, Ash Gray and Silver Suede

Pure White Single and Dual Monitor Arms

Pure White Cable Management Bundle

Pure White Desk Riser

Source: Press Release