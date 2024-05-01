Noctua today launched its new HOME product line for home, office and multi-purpose ventilation. Starting with two fan sets and nine modular accessory products that enable Noctua fans to be used for various cooling tasks outside the realm of PC cooling, the new HOME line is all about leveraging Noctua’s award-winning fan technology in novel fields of application.





“Noctua originates from the PC cooling market, but our fans’ award-winning performance, quietness of operation and long-term stability are just as useful in various other applications” says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “Our industrial clients as well as tech-savvy DIYers have already been using our fans for applications beyond the PC cooling space for many years, so the new HOME line marks the next step in leveraging our technologies for a wider scope of cooling demands and making them more accessible for a broader audience.”



