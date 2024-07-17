Samsung has unveiled the new Fold6 and Flip6 foldable phones

Summer with Samsung has been synonymous with Galaxy Foldables for several years now. This year is no exception, as Samsung has introduced the sixth generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6.

Samsung is considered a pioneer in foldable devices. The first and second generations served as initial attempts that established a new category of foldable devices. The third and fourth generations pushed the boundaries by offering devices with longer battery life, higher quality cameras, and more durable construction. The fifth generation focused on productivity and practical use of multiple screens through features like Flex Window. Customer satisfaction reflects these improvements, with 92% satisfaction for the Flip5 and 94% for the Fold5.

Galaxy AI

Galaxy AI, kredit: samsung.com/sk

AI is a current hot topic, so its implementation by Samsung is not surprising, given that it was already introduced with the latest Galaxy S series. You can use AI for tasks like note-taking, where it can format selected text, create summaries, or generate preview images, create summaries from websites, transcribe interviews, and make presentations and content.

It also includes simultaneous translation, although only in selected languages, which currently do not include Slovak or Czech. AI can also help with email creation by suggesting topics and conversation forms, similar to ChatGPT, but directly on your smartphone. It also assists in editing and creating images, whether by generating them from sketches or by adding desired elements to photos.

Galaxy Fold6

The Fold6 focuses primarily on productivity. When unfolded, it provides a 7.6” AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160x1856 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.9:18, nearly square.

The dimensions have changed minimally compared to its predecessor, the Fold5. The device’s height has decreased by 1.4 millimeters, and its width in the folded state has increased by 1 millimeter. When unfolded, the width has increased by 2.7 millimeters. This is due to reduced bezels and overall sharper edges. Transitioning from rounded edges to flat ones makes the Fold6 feel more like a “regular” non-folding smartphone, as I barely noticed it consisted of two parts when folded.

When unfolded, the Fold6 feels slimmer and more compact, even though the screen size remains practically the same as its predecessor. What hasn’t changed is the visible crease in the center of the screen, under which the hinge is located. The impression is further improved by a slight weight reduction, although it’s not a significant drop. Samsung has managed to reduce the weight again, now at 239 grams, comparable to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This is a reduction of 14 grams compared to previous generations and 24 grams compared to the Galaxy Fold4.

The hardware offers the best currently available. Samsung has equipped it with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, an enhanced version of the Snapdragon. Compared to the Fold5, it provides a 41% increase in neural unit performance, a 25% increase in GPU performance, and a 14% increase in CPU performance. Efficient heat dissipation is managed by vapor-chamber cooling, which is 1.6 times larger than the previous generation.

Galaxy Flip6

The Flip6 has evolved from a stylish device to a perfectly usable and practical foldable. The once small preview window has transformed into a full-fledged “FlexWindow” display with a 3.4” diagonal, offering many widgets for various situations. Message previews, quick replies, access to information, weather, calendar, and camera are all available without opening the device. It’s almost unbelievable that such a screen size was once standard on early smartphones.

Like the Fold6, the Flip6 features flat edges. In the folded state, I was less aware that it consisted of two parts, although the increased thickness compared to other smartphones hasn’t been completely masked yet.

When opened, the Flip6 offers a 6.7” screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio. This tall (or long?) screen is quite practical for web browsing and typing messages, as the keyboard only takes up a small portion of the screen. The Flip6 ergonomically fits well in the hand, which I attribute to the flat edges. Overall, it feels light and balanced.

The hardware is again top-notch, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. For the first time, Samsung has included vapor-chamber cooling in the Flip series. The Flip6 also has a significantly improved battery capacity of 4000 mAh.

The Flip6 has also made strides in photography. The main sensor resolution has increased from 12 MP to 50 MP, addressing a common criticism of the Flip5. The camera is now identical to the one found in the Fold6, except for the telephoto lens. AI assists the camera in scene recognition and content photography.

The Auto Zoom feature can recognize the subject and automatically adjust the zoom for the best shot, dynamically during video recording. If you move closer, farther, or shift within the frame, AI adjusts the framing to keep you well-centered, within the limits of the wide-angle camera.

Cases and Covers

Samsung has prepared protective cases and covers for the new models. These must be specially adapted to the folding mechanism and attach partly by adhesive. Available are simple designs with a purely protective function, as well as more elaborate designs in leather with an integrated stylus, or a case for the Flip6 with built-in lighting.

Prices and Bonuses

The prices of the new foldable phones Fold6 and Flip6 are predictably high, and we will still have to wait for a more affordable mid-range option.

As a consolation, there is at least a trade-in bonus offer for old devices, which can save you up to €280 when purchasing the Fold6, while for the Flip6, the amount is up to €200. The trade-in bonus amount depends on the type of device. To get the maximum bonus, you need to trade in at least a Galaxy S9 or newer, or a major competitor, such as an iPhone 11 or newer :)

Students can get an additional discount, and Samsung also offers extra discounts when purchasing multiple devices or 0% interest on installment purchases.

A bonus also includes a 1-year Galaxy Premier Service, which covers accidental damage with a deductible, and a free screen protector replacement 2+2, meaning two protectors during the first year and two protectors during the second year of use.