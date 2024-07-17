65TB of freely accessible data from the LHC​

The ATLAS experiment has made 65 TB of open data from 2015 and 2016 available, recorded during proton-proton collisions at the LHC with a collision energy of 13 TeV.

This step marks a significant milestone in public access to LHC data. The data is available under the Creative Commons CC0 license, allowing free use for scientific purposes. It also includes 2 billion events from Monte Carlo simulations, which are crucial for physical analysis. With this, CERN supports open access and collaboration with all interested parties, including phenomenologists and computer scientists.

On the ATLAS experiment website, there are guides and tools available for data analysis, catering to various levels of users, from beginners to experienced researchers.

You can find all accessible data on: https://opendata.cern.ch/record/80020

Picture: Credit: Image created by OpenAI's DALL-E 2, used with permission

Source: opendata.cern.ch