Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 - A Great Travel Companion?

Products from the Yoga series have been with us for several years. How does the new generation fare?

Lenovo has introduced a new device in the Yoga series, numbered 7, with the “2-in-1” designation. Yoga series devices have always been designed for travel, and this case is no different. The Yoga 7 2-in-1 seems to be a suitable candidate as your new travel laptop.


Specifications

Lenovo has launched a new device designed for travel. It is relatively lightweight, has a metal body, and partially functions as a tablet, thanks to its touchscreen. Not to mention the flexibility of its hinges. The specifications are equally interesting, with Lenovo managing to mix a good “cocktail” of components to ensure sufficient performance while maintaining solid battery life.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 - 14IML9
Display 14" with 2,8K resolution, 2880x1800px,120 Hz OLED 400nits
chassis Aluminium
CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H (1,4 GHz)
GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX Studio 4070, Intel Iris Xe
RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 - solid without option to change
SSD 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
Connectivity 1x 2 x 2 AX WiFi 6
1× Bluetooth® 5.1
2 x USB type C™ (USB 3.2 Gen 2, PD 3.0, DisplayPort™ 1.4)
1 x USB type A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)
1× headphones
Battery 65 Wh
Weight 1,4 kg
Dimensions (ŠxHxV) 317,7 mm x 222,3 mm x 16,4 mm
OS Windows 11 64-bit
Price tested model - 1 200€
