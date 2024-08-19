Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 - A Great Travel Companion?

Products from the Yoga series have been with us for several years. How does the new generation fare?

Lenovo has introduced a new device in the Yoga series, numbered 7, with the “2-in-1” designation. Yoga series devices have always been designed for travel, and this case is no different. The Yoga 7 2-in-1 seems to be a suitable candidate as your new travel laptop.

Specifications

Lenovo has launched a new device designed for travel. It is relatively lightweight, has a metal body, and partially functions as a tablet, thanks to its touchscreen. Not to mention the flexibility of its hinges. The specifications are equally interesting, with Lenovo managing to mix a good “cocktail” of components to ensure sufficient performance while maintaining solid battery life.