Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 - A Great Travel Companion?

Products from the Yoga series have been with us for several years. How does the new generation fare?
Lenovo has introduced a new device in the Yoga series, numbered 7, with the “2-in-1” designation. Yoga series devices have always been designed for travel, and this case is no different. The Yoga 7 2-in-1 seems to be a suitable candidate as your new travel laptop.
Specifications
Lenovo has launched a new device designed for travel. It is relatively lightweight, has a metal body, and partially functions as a tablet, thanks to its touchscreen. Not to mention the flexibility of its hinges. The specifications are equally interesting, with Lenovo managing to mix a good “cocktail” of components to ensure sufficient performance while maintaining solid battery life.
|Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 - 14IML9
|Display
|14" with 2,8K resolution, 2880x1800px,120 Hz OLED 400nits
|chassis
|Aluminium
|CPU
|Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H (1,4 GHz)
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce RTX Studio 4070, Intel Iris Xe
|RAM
|16 GB LPDDR5 - solid without option to change
|SSD
|1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
|Connectivity
|1x 2 x 2 AX WiFi 6
1× Bluetooth® 5.1
2 x USB type C™ (USB 3.2 Gen 2, PD 3.0, DisplayPort™ 1.4)
1 x USB type A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)
1× headphones
|Battery
|65 Wh
|Weight
|1,4 kg
|Dimensions (ŠxHxV)
|317,7 mm x 222,3 mm x 16,4 mm
|OS
|Windows 11 64-bit
|Price
|tested model - 1 200€
