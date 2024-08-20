DeepCool to Showcase at Gamescom 2024

DeepCool is excited to announce its participation in Gamescom 2024, where we will showcase our latest innovations in computer cooling technology. From August 21-23, 2024, at Koelnmesse GmbH Messeplatz 1, 50679 Cologne, Germany, DeepCool will unveil a range of new products, including the latest fans, coolers, cases, and power supplies. This exhibition highlights DeepCool’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and design in the PC components industry.

Cases

Highlighting this year’s exhibition is the latest CG580 Series, DeepCool’s new panoramic ATX single-chamber case. With its premium tempered glass design, support for 360mm radiators, it offers exceptional versatility and performance, allowing users to customize their cooling setup to their exact preferences.

We are also introducing the CH560R Series, which presents an updated design supporting BTF form factors by adding back connector motherboard compatibility. The CH560R features a hybrid mesh and glass side panel, combining versatility and performance in a sleek, stylish package. For those seeking impressive airflow in a compact form, the CH160 MESH ITX Case Series offers a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality, supporting taller air coolers and modern GPUs for top-tier performance in a smaller footprint. Building on this innovation, the CH170 DIGITAL ITX Case Series includes digital monitoring screens, providing exceptional airflow in a compact design.

Cooling Solutions

The introduction of the ASSASSIN IV VC VISION features a new vapor chamber base that significantly improves heat transfer, raising the thermal design power (TDP) to 300 watts. This model also includes a real-time CPU status display for enhanced monitoring.

The AK DIGITAL PRO Series, the next evolution in air-cooling efficiency, featuring multi-data screens, Core Touch Technology 2.0, and color-coordinated temperature warnings for real-time system health monitoring. For small form factor (SFF) builds, the AN400 CPU Air Cooler provides effective and quiet cooling in a compact design, ensuring compatibility with slim cases and high-profile RGB RAM.



Next up for AIO, the LP Matrix AIO Series features the newest 5th generation pump, dot matrix screen, and diffused ARGB from both the pump surrounding and the FD12 ARGB fans on the radiator, which offers top-tier performance and customizable GEN2 ARGB fans. The LP Series will be available in 240mm and 360mm variants.

The MYSTIQUE ARGB Series coolers provide exceptional cooling with highly sought-after LCD screens. The 2.8" TFT screen is sharp and can display 16.7M colors perfectly. FD12 ARGB have been added to complete the MYSTIQUE’s lighting package. Available in 240mm and 360mm.

Lastly the FD12/FD14 Series includes case fans optimized for performance and acoustics, and the FD12/FD14 ARGB Series, which features second-generation 8-pin daisy chain cables for enhanced wire management and lighting control. All series of fans will be available in 120mm and 140mm options.

Power Supplies

Upgraded power includes the PN-M Series. They meet the latest Intel ATX 3.1 and PCle 5.1 standards, providing stable power with a dedicated 12V-2x6, 5 EPS/PCle ports for modern high-power components. ENTER THE SFX – With SFX builds becoming ever more popular, the PX-S Series enters the ATX3.1 SFX market, offering up to 1000 watts of power in a compact 120-mm-long unit, complete with sleeved cables and a dedicated 12V-2x6 cable.

PIXELS: Unlock Your Inner Designer

Be unique, be creative, be original, and customize your DeepCool case with colorful PIXEL bits! Each silicone PIXEL bit is molded and cut to fit perfectly into the grills of numerous DeepCool cases, including the CH160, CH360, CH360 DIGITAL, CH560, CH560 DIGITAL, CH780, and MORPHEUS, with more models to be supported in the future.

