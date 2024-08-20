Silverstone FARA 511 - It Could Have Been a Bit Better…

Silverstone is an interesting case manufacturer for me, and for a simple reason – either the case will be something great (like the Raven series, FT series, ALTA series) or it will fit more into the budget spectrum. In my opinion, Silverstone doesn’t really do anything in between. The case being tested today, intended for the EU market under the name FARA 511, belongs to the latter segment.

FARA 511 - Introduction and Specifications

The FARA 511 strongly reminds me of the recently tested Endorfy Arx 500. In terms of size, cooling, RGB fans, and cable cutouts… but I have to say it’s a slightly cheaper version than the aforementioned Arx 500. Silverstone installs “only” 120mm fans in the case, three of them, all mounted in the front. Unfortunately, Silverstone did not use the standard rubber protection in the cable cutouts, which is a shame since it’s a very inexpensive feature.

The case is in the ATX format with relatively decent cooling options…

Specifications