SK
  1. Home
  2. Silverstone FARA 511 - It Could Have Been a Bit Better…

Silverstone FARA 511 - It Could Have Been a Bit Better…

Article chapters

Silverstone is an interesting case manufacturer for me, and for a simple reason – either the case will be something great (like the Raven series, FT series, ALTA series) or it will fit more into the budget spectrum. In my opinion, Silverstone doesn’t really do anything in between. The case being tested today, intended for the EU market under the name FARA 511, belongs to the latter segment.


FARA 511 - Introduction and Specifications

The FARA 511 strongly reminds me of the recently tested Endorfy Arx 500. In terms of size, cooling, RGB fans, and cable cutouts… but I have to say it’s a slightly cheaper version than the aforementioned Arx 500. Silverstone installs “only” 120mm fans in the case, three of them, all mounted in the front. Unfortunately, Silverstone did not use the standard rubber protection in the cable cutouts, which is a shame since it’s a very inexpensive feature.

The case is in the ATX format with relatively decent cooling options…

 

Specifications

Material

 steel, plastic

Motherboard

mini-ITX, mATX, ATX

HDD/SSD

1x SSD/HDD

1x HDD

2x SSD

Fans

Supplied fans:

3x 120mm in front

Optional fans:

3x 120mm in front

2x 140mm in front

1x 120mm in back

2x 120mm in top

2x 140mm in top

Liquid cooling - radiator dimmension

front: do 360mm

top: do 280mm

back: do 120mm

Max.height of CPU cooler

162mm

Max. lenght of GPU

360mm

Max.lenght of PSU

 160/190mm

Number of PCIe

 7

Front I/O panel

2x USB 3.0

Power

Reset


1x Audio 

1x Mic

Case dimensions

483,2mm (height)

210mm (width)

422,3mm (depth)

Weight

6,93kg

Price

Around 100 Eur
Tags SilverStone Silverstone FARA 511 CPU gpu cooling
Add new comment
About text formats
TOPlist