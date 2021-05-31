Interview with Mike Farrell or BJ from MASH 4077th

This interview comes from 2021, done by Lukas Lancz (pc.sk)

TV show M*A*S*H 4077th is one of the most famous TV shows ever and even though it's of the air for incredible 37 years! The series has still fans around the world and is finding its way with younger generation as well. M*A*S*H is literally passing from one generation to another generation and claims that it has affected lives of millions around the world are not accidental. Few don't know literally legendary characters like Hawkeye Pierce, Radar, Max Klinger, Margaret Houlihan, Frank Burns, BJ, Trapper, Charles Emerson Winchester, Henry Blake or Col.Potter. But M*A*S*H ​​is not only about these characters but also about supporting characters like Igor, Kellye, Rizzo, Mulcahy and others.

Last episode - Goodbye Farewell and Amen holds the record for the most-watched single-network television broadcasts in US - 105.9 million people, worldwide it was 121.3 million people. It was overtaken only by the Super Bowl. By comparison, the last part of Game of Thrones attracted 19.3 million people to TV and the last part of Big Bang Theory attracted 18 million people.

I got the opportunity to talk with Mike Farrell, who played BJ Hunnicutt in this series. We talked not only about the series itself but also about Mike's activities in various organizations, his book and the films Patch Adams, or Dominick and Eugene ...

Mike didn't lose any of his charm, we talked openly about all the topics and after the interview, which lasted more than an hour, we continued to talk about Mike's other activities. For someone who has been watching MASH for over 20 years, this interview was a dream come true ...

I want to thank Mike for taking the time for this interview and being open to all the questions I had...

Mike Farrell

Michael Joseph Farrell was born on February 6, 1939 in St. Paul, Minnesota. At the age of 2 a move to Hollywood, where his father’s work as a studio carpenter provided young Mike’s first glimpse of the world behind the studio walls, began his fascination with the “movies, one he has never fully lost.

After graduating from Hollywood High and a hitch in the Marines, he worked a number of jobs – including a stint as private investigator – while pursuing a career as an actor, beginning with small parts in films like “The Graduate” and “The Americanization of Emily”.

Stage roles and small parts on TV eventually landed him in the soap “Days of Our Lives”, where he starred as Scott Banning for two years. “Days” was followed by leading roles in two series, “The Interns” and “The Man and The City,” then a four-year contract with Universal Pictures.

Mike is best known for playing Captain B.J. Hunnicutt in the ever popular series M*A*S*H. His eight years with the memorable show allowed the opportunity to both write and direct several episodes, earning him nominations for Director’s Guild and Emmy Awards.

His first production experience outside of “”M*A*S*H was the CBS-TV film “Memorial Day”, in which he starred opposite Shelley Fabares.

On the documentary front, among many others, Farrell co-hosted “Saving the Wildlife” for PBS, hosted “The Best of the National Geographic Specials” and had a great adventure scuba diving with his children, Michael and Erin, among hundreds of sharks in French Polynesia for “The World of Audubon”.

On December 31, 1984 Mike married actress Shelley Fabares (star of ABC-TVs “Coach”)

Together with partner Marvin Minoff he formed ‘Farrell/Minoff productions’. Farrell/Minoff’s first production was “Dominick and Eugene”, a film starring Tom Hulce and Ray Liotta. After making a number of TV movies, one of their more recent productions is “Patch Adams”, starring Robin Williams.

Beyond the film industry, Mike is a very active and outspoken citizen. Promoting human rights and opposing the death penalty are two of his prime concerns, making him a regular lecturer to interested audiences.

In 1996 Mike was presented the Valentine Davies Award by the Writers Guild of America, given to members: “whose contribution to the entertainment industry and the community-at-large have brought dignity and honor to writers everywhere.”

In February 1998 Farrell was appointed to a three-year term on the Commission on Judicial Performance, an 11 member California State Commission that adjudicates complaints against judges in the state.

1998 also brought him NBC-TV”‘s “Providence” playing veterinarian Jim Hansen with cast-mates Melina Kanakaredes, Concetta Tomei, Paula Cale and Seth Peterson.

In 2002 Mike was elected First Vice President of the Screen Actors Guild in Los Angeles and served three years in that capacity.

In 2004 he received the Donald Wright Award from California Attorneys for Criminal Justice, only the third time in its 28 year history that the award has been presented to a recipient who was neither a lawyer nor a judge.

In his spare time Mike loves to read, spend time with his wife and kids and enjoys cross-country motorcycling. His bike trips have crisscrossed, amongst others, the US, Canada, Australia and Europe.

Mike Farrell is represented by Innovative Artists.

Mike Farrell with his wife Shelley Fabares / Mike Farrell during activist campaign