Noctua NH-D15 G2 statement from Noctua

We have received reports from several customers and reviewers regarding NH-D15 G2 CPU coolers producing slight but audible rattling sounds when operating near maximum fan speed. The data we have collected through feedback indicates that 98.7% of the users do not experience this behaviour, but we fully understand that this is frustrating for those who are affected. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and have been working hard conducting a thorough root cause analysis and engineering suitable solutions for both existing heatsinks and future production.

Our root cause analysis has confirmed that this behaviour can occur due to severe shock in transit, which can slightly loosen the interlocking of the heatsink fins at the sides of the fin-stacks. If this interlocking becomes less tight and the fans operate near their maximum speed, the airflow may induce a minute vibration of the fins, which can result in slight rattling sounds.

To prevent this from happening and to provide a timely and seamless solution for customers who have been affected, we have created a set of adhesive stainless-steel covers that can be attached to the sides of the NH-D15 G2 heatsink. The covers have no impact on thermal performance and reliably prevent any minute movement of the fins that may result in rattling sounds.

For future production, we are in the process of implementing a strengthening of the fin interlocking mechanism that, according to our validation, reduces the risk of this type of damage to near zero. Heatsinks featuring this new interlocking mechanism should be available by the end of October. Therefore, we can now offer three resolutions to customers who are experiencing this behaviour with their NH-D15 G2 coolers:

We can send a set of adhesive stainless-steel side covers to reinforce the fin-stacks of their heatsink free of charge. We can exchange their heatsink free of charge for a unit with strengthened fin interlocking once we have them, presumably in late October. Customers can return their heatsink for a full refund.

We fully understand and share the frustration of customers who have experienced this behaviour, and we hope that they will find the proposed solutions satisfactory. Ensuring flawless product quality is at the very heart of our operations and while shipping damage can never be prevented with 100% certainty, we are fully committed to further reducing the risk of any such phenomena in the future.

Source: Noctua